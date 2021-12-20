Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $67.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. 566,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

