CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

CVS opened at $100.36 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.