Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.78. Approximately 18,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 951,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,661 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

