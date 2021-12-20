DAGCO Inc. Sells 7,831 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.40. 81,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,244. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

