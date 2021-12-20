Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.41. Danaher reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $314.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.85. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.