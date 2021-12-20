Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Decreased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher stock opened at $313.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.84 and a 200-day moving average of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

