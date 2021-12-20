DAO Maker Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $291.71 million and $5.60 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00010059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00051220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.06 or 0.08230590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.04 or 1.00054331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,365 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,560 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

