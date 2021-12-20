Datamine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,372.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $433,211.31 and approximately $5,372.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.00375271 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009768 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000834 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.47 or 0.01333774 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,308,921 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

