DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 740,500 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of DTEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.35. 50,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,375. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.36. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTEA. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

