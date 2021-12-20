Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 2.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.31. 1,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.
In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock worth $4,156,124 over the last 90 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.