Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 2.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.31. 1,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 340,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock worth $4,156,124 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

