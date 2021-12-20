DCC (LON:DCC) PT Raised to GBX 8,349

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,640 ($100.96) to GBX 8,349 ($110.33) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,900 ($91.19) to GBX 5,550 ($73.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($95.81) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,046.17 ($93.12).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,078 ($80.32) on Thursday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,178 ($68.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,684 ($88.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,954.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,040.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($81.25) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($121,871.28).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.