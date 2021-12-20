Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.23 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $46.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.73. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $320,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $836,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

