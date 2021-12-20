DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 816 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CAE were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.