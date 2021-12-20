DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,899 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

