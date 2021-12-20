DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 741 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

