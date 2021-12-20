DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,477 shares of company stock worth $7,295,089. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

