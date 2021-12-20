DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,135,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of Future FinTech Group stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 265.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.