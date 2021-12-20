DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $30.94 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

