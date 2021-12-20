Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years.

NYSE VMM opened at $14.01 on Monday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,002 shares of company stock worth $637,292.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

