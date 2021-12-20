Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

