Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

TSE DXT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.71. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

