DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.45 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DHX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHX remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

