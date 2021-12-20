Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Financial Contrast

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% SemiLEDs -60.21% -118.03% -18.12%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 SemiLEDs $4.74 million 4.76 -$2.85 million ($0.67) -7.55

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

