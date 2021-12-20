Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) versus Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Head to Head Review

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diginex and Protagenic Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex $290,000.00 271.99 -$125.33 million N/A N/A Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -5.06

Protagenic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diginex.

Volatility and Risk

Diginex has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diginex and Protagenic Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diginex currently has a consensus price target of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 652.72%. Protagenic Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Diginex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A N/A N/A Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05%

Summary

Diginex beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

