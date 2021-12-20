Dimecoin (DIME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $88.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $88.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00165462 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.