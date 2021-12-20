disBalancer Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $265,076.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08261606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.41 or 0.99986200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00074472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,683 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

