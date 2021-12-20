Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $169.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.20. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.