Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $261.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day moving average of $242.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

