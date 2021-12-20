Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $438.51 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.26 and a 200-day moving average of $402.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

