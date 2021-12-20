Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

