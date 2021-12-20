DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 490,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,813. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

