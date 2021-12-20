DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 490,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,813. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.
In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
