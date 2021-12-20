DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

