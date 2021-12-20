DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 22.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 34.0% in the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $22,526,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

