Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

