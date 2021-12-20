Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.91. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,513. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $435.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

