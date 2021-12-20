DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 73.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after buying an additional 1,879,859 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,713,536 shares of company stock worth $2,168,660,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $148.81 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

