Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 178000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

