Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 334,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 61,014 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

