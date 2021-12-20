Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,683.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,755.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,738.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

