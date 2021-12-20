Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,241 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.