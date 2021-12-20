Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.