Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 167,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

