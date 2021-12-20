Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 147 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $221.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

