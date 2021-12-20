Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYNT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. 292,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

