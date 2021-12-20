Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $458.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.