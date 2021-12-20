Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces — Dividend of $0.50

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 79.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Eagle Point Credit worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

