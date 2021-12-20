Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 39.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.45 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.95 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.