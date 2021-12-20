Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.
Shares of EIM stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $14.01.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
