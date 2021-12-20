Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.