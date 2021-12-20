EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $115,644.85 and approximately $11,094.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

